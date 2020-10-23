Edward "Eddie" Ruiz Jr.

October 26, 1948 – October 17, 2020

Eddie passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020 surrounded by his family, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Eddie leaves behind his loving sisters, Alice Macanas, Beatrice Medel, his loving companion and best friend Damiana Maggio, as well as countless friends and family . Eddie was a graduate of Edison High Class of 1967, he was an Airforce Veteran who served his country during the Vietnam Era from 1971 to 1975 and received an honorable discharge, he became employed by the Defense Logistics Agency, in Tracy and retired in 2013 with 45 years of federal service, he was a former Vice President and current Labor Representative for AFGE Local 1546. We will all miss him tremendously the remainder of our living lives, he was full of wisdom and had a great sense of humor. Eddie will be laid to rest at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, Interment is private.



