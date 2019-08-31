|
Edward Schwyn Jan. 19, 1929 Aug. 14, 2019 Edward was born in Toledo, OH to Edward and Muriel Schwyn. After graduating high school in Bryan, OH, Edward joined the U.S. Air Force and was trained for Air Pictorial Service work and served in the early days of the Korean conflict. After graduating from Ohio State University Edward worked as a newspaper photographer, a free-lance photojournalist, and as a medical illustrator. He and his family eventually settled in Stockton, CA and found his career home at San Joaquin Delta College. There, he worked to establish a prominent Photography program, bringing in contemporary artists such as Ansel Adams to enhance his students' experience. After retiring from Delta, Edward enjoyed being a Lay Minister with the Methodist Church, a Kiwanian, and a docent with the San Joaquin County Historical Society, where he met his wife Mary Anna. Edward wished to be remembered for his youth sports coaching activities, his teaching, his church work, but most importantly as the patriarch of his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anna Schwyn, Kent and Elke Knopp-Schwyn, Kirk and Kristy Schwyn, sister Patricia Flaherty, and grandchildren Collin, Iain, Molly, Madelyn, and Braden. Edward passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 14th, surrounded by his family in Sutter Creek, CA. His Memorial Service will be held September 7th at 11:00 AM at Central Methodist Church in Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019