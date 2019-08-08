|
|
Edythe Velma Harriss Sept. 15,1919 - August 2, 2019 Edythe Velma Harriss passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Stockton, CA on August 2, 2019, age 99. She is in God's hands now with her husband, son, daughter, other family members. She was born in Stratford, OK on September 15, 1919 to Thomas and Flossie Riley. The day before Edythe passed away was spent with her daughter Cecelia and her grandson's Wayne and David. She was alert and full of life, enjoyed being outside and watching Wayne mowing the lawn while eating her favorite, chicken nuggets with fries. Edythe enjoyed arts and crafts and received awards in high school for sewing and a state award for math. She, her sisters and her mom would meet weekly to work crafts. She and her mom started a new exhibit at the San Joaquin County Fair that included home crafts such as sewing, knitting, crocheting, and quilting. It continued to grow each year. Her first job was working for the owners of the ADA Newspapers, taking care of their children for $3 a week and was able to send $1 a week to her parents to help support the family. She married the love of her life, Woodrow Harriss, on July 7th, 1940. They had 52 1/2 year of marriage. In the mid 50's Edythe started to pick up fishing and loved going fishing with her family. After her husband died in 1992, she started fishing with her son Bryan in his cabin cruiser. She caught a 65 lbs Sturgeon by herself at the age of 70. Shortly after that, she caught a second one at 55 lbs. Edythe and Woodrow became foster parents in 1952. They took in Raymond (Age 3) and Mary (Age 1) in December 5th, 1952. They are forever in our family. They took in 4 more foster children later who were to be adopted. Edythe had strong faith in God, she would read the Bible at night, but she lost her vision. Not being able to read anymore, she had memorized the Bible and said the scriptures. During her last years of her life, she battled a lot of difficulties including becoming 90% blind, 90% deaf, and dementia. She fought through them all. Her family is really proud of her for the fight she was fighting. Edythe is survived by her daughter Cecelia Barton, and Raymond and Mary plus 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Harriss, son Bryan Harriss Jr, daughter Marjetta Smith, 4 sisters and 2 brothers, her parents Thomas and Flossie Riley, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank everyone at St. Joseph's Medical Center for care after her hip surgery and those at Fairmont Rehab in Lodi for helping her start to getting back on her feet. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's, Dementia, Cancer , or the charities of your choice. Edythe would really appreciate it. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 12pm to 8pm at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, in Lodi. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1pm, at the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 and Harney Lane, in Lodi.
Published in The Record on Aug. 8, 2019