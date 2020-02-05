|
Elaine Fong Low August 1, 1923 - January 27, 2020 Elaine Fong Low, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Stockton on August 1, 1923, Elaine was the third of seven children. She married Dr. William G. Low, a dentist in Stockton in 1946 and was married for 52 years before he passed away. She was an active member of the San Joaquin Women's Dental Auxiliary for decades and was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church. She blessed the lives of those around her with the spirit of friendship, compassion and generosity. Elaine was proud of her children; Reginald Low, MD. of Sacramento, Everett Low, DDS., Willard Low, DDS., and Gary Low, DDS.. She regularly attended social functions at the University of Pacific, and Dugoni Dental School with her sons. She was a loving and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, who regularly attended the scholastic, sporting, musical and dancing events of her 10 grandchildren. She was affectionately called "Paw Paw" (Grandmother). Her family stretched beyond her immediate relatives and she was known for her love of Mah Jong, sporting events and shopping. Elaine's lifelong commitment was to the well-being of her entire family. She provided unconditional love and encouragement to each of her family members. Elaine played Mah Jong regularly for over 20 years with a close knit group of friends and family. She is survived by her children, Reginald (Donna), Everett (Florence), Willard (Anna) and Gary (Susan); grandchildren, Renee (Sean), Ross (Alecia), Michael (Loni), Jennifer, Christian, Jonathan, Anthony, Christopher, Stephanie, Taylor; great grandchildren, Lola, Sabrina and Adriana. Preceded in death by siblings, Lily Lee, May Lee, Jack Fong and Ester Watanabe; she is survived by brother, Leo Fong (Florence) and sister, Jenny Lee. Despite her advancing age, she never lost her zest for life. She did not fear death because of her strong belief in God and the promise of eternal life. Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Patricia Takeda (UC Davis) and Dr. Delphine Ong (Dignity Sacramento) for their dedicated, wonderful and compassionate care. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 6 -7 PM in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, California. Funeral services will be held in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi at 1pm on Sunday February 9, 2020. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to the University of Pacific, School of Dentistry, San Francisco, Calvary Presbyterian Church Stockton, or Jene Wah Senior Service Center, 238 E. Church St. Stockton, CA 95203. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cherokeememorial.com
Published in The Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020