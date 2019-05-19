|
|
Elaine Renee DiSerio
July 30, 1955 - May 12, 2019
Elaine Renee DiSerio, known to most as Renee, passed away after a brief battle with cancer. She was 63. Renee was born Elaine Renee Hancock in
Alameda, CA to Frank and Anna Lee Hancock. The family moved to Stockton shortly after her birth, and she remained a
life-long Stockton resident. She attended St. Bernadette's
Catholic School, St. Mary's
Assumption School, Daniel
Webster Middle School, and
AA Stagg High School. Renee
was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, lover of
knowledge, school volunteer, and Nana. She loved books,
traveling, music, and making
"Nana sandwiches" for her
grandson. Renee is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Justine, son Dominick, brother
Richard, and grandson James. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25th from
1-3pm at Brookside Country Club, 3603 St. Andrew's Drive, in Stockton. In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to
Hospice of San Joaquin and NorCal Boxer Rescue.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019