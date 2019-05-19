Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
For more information about
Elaine DiSerio
View Funeral Home Obituary

Elaine Renee DiSerio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine Renee DiSerio Obituary
Elaine Renee DiSerio

July 30, 1955 - May 12, 2019

Elaine Renee DiSerio, known to most as Renee, passed away after a brief battle with cancer. She was 63. Renee was born Elaine Renee Hancock in

Alameda, CA to Frank and Anna Lee Hancock. The family moved to Stockton shortly after her birth, and she remained a

life-long Stockton resident. She attended St. Bernadette's

Catholic School, St. Mary's

Assumption School, Daniel

Webster Middle School, and

AA Stagg High School. Renee

was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, lover of

knowledge, school volunteer, and Nana. She loved books,

traveling, music, and making

"Nana sandwiches" for her

grandson. Renee is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Justine, son Dominick, brother

Richard, and grandson James. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25th from

1-3pm at Brookside Country Club, 3603 St. Andrew's Drive, in Stockton. In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

Hospice of San Joaquin and NorCal Boxer Rescue.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now