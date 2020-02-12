|
|
Elaine Szal April 19, 1956 - Feb. 8, 2020 Elaine Szal was born on April 19, 1956 in Detroit, MI and passed away after a long illness on February 8, 2020. Elaine was a Cook Supervisor at Wagner Holt Elementary School in Stockton, CA. She is predeceased by her first husband, Ronnie Simmons and is survived by their three sons, Clifton, Kevin, and William Simmons. Elaine is also survived by her husband, Michael Hailey and her siblings, Roger Szal, Rev. George Szal, Alan Szal, Diana Van Loon (Tom) and Brian Szal (Martha). She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, William Jr., Sienna, Liam, Michaela, Zyronie, Zee, Arieah, Kevin Jr. and Jacob. Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, 1545 Rosemarie Lane, Stockton, CA at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA at 10:00 AM. Set among the Company of the Blessed, may she enjoy the sweetness of the contemplation of her God forever and ever. Amen. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Feb. 12, 2020