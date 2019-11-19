Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
View Map

Eleanor C. Azevedo


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor C. Azevedo Obituary
Eleanor C. Azevedo Mar. 7, 1935 - Nov. 14, 2019 Eleanor Cardona Azevedo, 84, of Stockton died on Thursday, November 14th peacefully in her home. A native of California, Eleanor lived in Stockton for 72 years. She worked at California Canners and Growers for 30 years and Stockton Unified School District. Eleanor was also a member of St. George Catholic Church. Eleanor is survived by her children, Manuel Cardona, III, Gloria (Ignacio) Arceo, David Pepe Cardona; sister, Delores Maldonado, all of Stockton; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home with burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
logo

Published in The Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -