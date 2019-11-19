|
|
Eleanor C. Azevedo Mar. 7, 1935 - Nov. 14, 2019 Eleanor Cardona Azevedo, 84, of Stockton died on Thursday, November 14th peacefully in her home. A native of California, Eleanor lived in Stockton for 72 years. She worked at California Canners and Growers for 30 years and Stockton Unified School District. Eleanor was also a member of St. George Catholic Church. Eleanor is survived by her children, Manuel Cardona, III, Gloria (Ignacio) Arceo, David Pepe Cardona; sister, Delores Maldonado, all of Stockton; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home with burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019