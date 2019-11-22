Home

DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Eleanor C. Felix


1926 - 2019
Eleanor C. Felix Obituary
Eleanor C. Felix Feb. 2, 1926 - Nov. 18, 2019 Born in Oxnard on February 2, 1926, she died peacefully in her Stockton home surrounded by her loved ones on November 18, 2019, at the age of 93. Eleanor is survived by her son, John Felix; granddaughters, Elizabeth Swayze and Jennifer (Justin) Thompson; great- grandkids, Robert Swayze, Alejandra Swayze, Thomas Thompson and Aaron Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Felix; daughters, Christina Swayze and Lisa Schmidt. Visitation will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary with a commital service to follow mass at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
