Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500

Elena C. Maestas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elena C. Maestas Obituary
Elena C. Maestas

Apr. 29, 1944 - Apr. 5, 2019

Elena, daughter of the late Jess & Pearl Lopez, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 with her loving children & sister-in-law by her side. She fought

tirelessly for eight years with her illness of Parkinson's &

End-Stage Renal Disease. She was a lifelong resident of

Stockton, CA and 1962

graduate of Edison High School. She worked at SUSD, Dillards, & retired from St. Joseph's

Medical Center where she worked in the dietary

department. Her greatest joys in life were her two children & her niece Valerie Lopez.

She is survived by her son,

Rudy "Popo" Maestas and daughter DeAnna Maestas.

Family & Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Mon. April 29, 2019 at 5pm. Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Ln., Stockton, CA.
logo

Published in The Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries