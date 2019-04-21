|
|
Elena C. Maestas
Apr. 29, 1944 - Apr. 5, 2019
Elena, daughter of the late Jess & Pearl Lopez, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 with her loving children & sister-in-law by her side. She fought
tirelessly for eight years with her illness of Parkinson's &
End-Stage Renal Disease. She was a lifelong resident of
Stockton, CA and 1962
graduate of Edison High School. She worked at SUSD, Dillards, & retired from St. Joseph's
Medical Center where she worked in the dietary
department. Her greatest joys in life were her two children & her niece Valerie Lopez.
She is survived by her son,
Rudy "Popo" Maestas and daughter DeAnna Maestas.
Family & Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Mon. April 29, 2019 at 5pm. Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Ln., Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 27, 2019