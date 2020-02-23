|
Elena Diaz Quitoriano Dec. 13, 1922 - Feb. 12, 2020 Elena Diaz Quitoriano, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at the age of 97 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 13,1922 in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. Elena was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Aniceto G. Quitoriano. She is survived by her children, Henry (Evangeline) Quitoriano, Valentino (Zenaida) Quitoriano, Carmelita (Antonio) Gaffud, Myrna (Phil) Diaz, Remedios Quitoriano, Mildred Quitoriano, and Liwliwa (Rodolfo) Ramos. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Elena was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, starting at 1:00 PM followed by Vigil and Rosary at 5:00 PM at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Dr., Stockton, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Church of Presentation of BVM, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA, and Committal to follow at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at E Harney Ln, 14165 N Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA.
