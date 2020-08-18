1/1
Elena Marie Galindo
Elena Marie Galindo March 11, 1967 - Aug. 8, 2020 On August 8th, 2020, our beloved mom and grandma "Lena", was called home. She leaves behind her loving son, Frank Lopez IV (Tofi); dedicated daughters, Renee and Christina Lopez; her three grandchildren grandsons Frank Lopez V and Jakoby Karl Walker; and her granddaughter (her "Lady Bug") Ava Nofoleto'atoaoaiga Lopez. Elena was the loving daughter of Irene Galindo; cherished sister of Joanna Galindo (Stanley), Mary Alice Ortega, Mandy Garcia, and Robert Garcia. Elena now joins her siblings who have preceded her in death, Michelle (Chella) Galindo, Esau Galindo, Jaime Galindo, Elsa (Pebbles) Garcia, and Gina Garcia. A memorial service to honor our mom and grandma will be postponed, due to COVID-19 restrictions

Published in The Record on Aug. 18, 2020.
