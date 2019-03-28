Home

Elisa Lopez

Elisa Lopez Obituary
Elisa Lopez

May 12, 1932 - March 23, 2019

Many hearts were broken March 23rd, 2019 when Elisa Lopez, born May 12th, 1932, from Stockton, CA where she lived most of her life, passed on to be with our Heavenly Father and her late husband, David, whom she was married to for

66 yrs.

She is survived by her 4 children, David Anthony Lopez Jr. (Donna) of Brooklyn, New York, daughter Leasa Lopez and son Michael Lopez, both of Stockton, CA and daughter Laura

Lopez of Fresno, CA. Grandchildren, Charlette Lopez of Jamaica Queens, New York, grandson, Lucas Lopez of Seattle, WA and great grandson Aaron Odero.

She was an incredible, loving, selfless daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, godmother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to those who were blessed to know her.

Over the years she worked at the Naval Annex, working for Dr. Lucky and Dr. Clark, in the automotive industry as an executive secretary for over 25 years. She was a devoted mother who raised her children to know God. She volunteered for the Red Cross and the .

We love you Mom, life will not be the same without you.

Knowing where you are brings a silent joyful peace to those who knew & loved you.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rosary and Vigil to follow at 11:30 AM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home located at 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers , please donate to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton CA 95204 or a .
Published in The Record on Mar. 28, 2019
