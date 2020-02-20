|
Elise Marie (Decugis) Brawley May 11, 1927 Feb. 11, 2020 Elise Marie (Decugis) Brawley, 92 of Stockton died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at a Stockton hospital after a brief illness. She was born May 11, 1927, in New Caledonia, the daughter of Georges C. L. and Elise Apoline (Jonvaux) Decugis. Elise was educated in New Caledonia, and met the love of her life, Coy L. Brawley on the island of New Caledonia while he was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. They were married in Noumea, New Caledonia in May of 1945 during the war. Following the war, she joined her husband in Stockton, California in 1946 where she lived for the next 74 years. She dedicated her life to her faith and her family; and she brought joy to all those around her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Coy L Brawley; three brothers, Raymond I and II and Pol; and two sisters, Georgette and Andree. She is survived by her son, Ron Brawley and his wife Cathy; and daughter, Judy (Brawley) Britt and her husband Dan Britt, of Reno, Nevada; six grandchildren, Jared Brawley, Jeremy Brawley, Scott Brawley, Michelle (Britt) Schroeder, Dan T. Britt and Eric Britt; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Visitation will be held at DeYoung Memorial (Dignity Memorial) Chapel, 601 N. California St., Sunday, February 23, 2020 12pm to 4pm. Rosary will be held at DeYoung Memorial (Dignity Memorial) Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 4pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 731 S. Cardinal Ave., Monday, February 24th at 11am with Burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Elise in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Catholic Charities.
Published in The Record on Feb. 20, 2020