Eliza Moreno Gonzales Mar. 24, 1932 - Jun. 30, 2019 Eliza Moreno Gonzales passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. Eliza is survived by two daughters, Vivian Rodriguez (Albert) and Candice Gonzales. She is also survived by her sister Carmen Dominguez and brother Gilbert Moreno. Eliza also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Eliza is preceded in death by her husband, Ventura Gonzales, her son Benjamin Gonzales and her siblings Louis Moreno, Jessie Gutierrez, Margaret Martinez, Gloria Herrera, Robert Moreno, Frank Moreno and Edward Moreno. Eliza was born on March 24, 1932 in Modesto, CA, daughter of Louis and Margaret Moreno. Eliza attended Roosevelt Elementary school and graduated from Stockton High School. Eliza went on to graduate from nursing school and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Eliza worked at numerous hospitals and care homes in Stockton, CA, retiring from Dameron Hospital. Eliza returned to school at the age of 40, graduating from Delta College with her associate's degree. Eliza loved traveling and visited many countries around the world. Eliza loved spending time with her family. Eliza was a voracious reader and spent most of her free time with a book in her hands. Eliza's passing leaves her family with a void that can never be filled. Visitation is July 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM with a Rosary immediately following. A funeral will be held on July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM All services will be held at Frisbie-Warren and Carroll Mortuary. As per Eliza's wishes, she will be cremated.
Published in The Record on July 9, 2019