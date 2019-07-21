|
|
Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Law Street June 24, 1954 - July 10, 2019 Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Law Street stepped quietly through the veil on July 10, 2019, after battling declining health for several years. Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on June 24, 1954, Beth was the oldest of five children. In her youth, Beth loved to take the bus downtown to visit the library, and remained an avid reader her entire life. After graduating from Harry Ainlay High School, she was the first in her family to attend college, earning a BA in Elementary Education and an MA in Speech Pathology at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. While there, she met her husband David Street: they were married the week after she completed her master's program. After college, David and Beth moved to California, where they raised their two daughters. As a stay-at-home parent, Beth actively participated in the classrooms of her daughters throughout their education-she was known especially for her wonderful classroom parties. Beth was extremely creative and developed many talents including needlework, crochet, and quilting, and was generous in sharing her creations: she sewed elaborate Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren, cross-stitched beautiful wedding presents, and gifted stunning quilts to her family and friends. Beth was a Girl Guide as a child and an enthusiastic Girl Scout leader as an adult. She made sure that both of her daughters and all of the girls in her troop earned both the Silver and Gold awards-Girl Scouts' highest honors-and also connected with Girl Scouts and Girl Guides throughout the world through badge and swap exchanges. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many leadership positions over the years. She was especially passionate about family history, spending countless hours combing through census records, cemetery plot maps, and other sources to identify hundreds of ancestors, who no doubt welcomed her with open arms on the other side of the veil. Beth is survived by her husband, David, and daughters Katy Larson (Erik) and Amy Perkins (Derek) and four grandchildren: Lucy, Benny, Charlie, and Amelia; her siblings Pam Lupul (Jim), Andy Law (Sasha), David Law (Carolyn), and Barbara Bradley (Willy), and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on August 10th at 10:00am at the Don Ave. chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: 8806 Don Ave., Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on July 21, 2019