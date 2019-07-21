|
Elizabeth Lena (Meyn) Scheffel June 24, 1927 -June 17, 2019 Elizabeth was born in Stockton, CA and lived in the Stockton/Linden area most of her life. She briefly worked as a beautician before marrying Archie Scheffel in 1950. They had two children, John and Ellen. In 2015, Elizabeth moved to Herington, KS to be with her daughter Ellen and family. Preceding her in death, sister Alice Meyn, daughter Ellen Granzow, son John Scheffel, husband Archie Scheffel, and her parents. Elizabeth is survived by 5 grandchildren, Scott and C.J. Scheffel of Ripon, CA; Dale and James Mulderrig of Herrington, KS; and Billy Granzow of Herington, KS. Elizabeth is also survived by several step-grand-children as well as great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Wed. July 24, 2019, 1:00 pm at the Farmington United Methodist Church, 2526 Elm St., Farmington CA. Food will be served directly after in Stephen's Hall behind the church.
Published in The Record on July 21, 2019