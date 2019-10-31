|
|
Elizabeth Rae Gamayo Jan. 22, 1944 - Oct. 26, 2019 Born in San Jose, CA to Nick and Alice Javier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Justin; daughter, Teri Ruiz and sisters, Pauline Vira and Dorothy Basques. She is survived by son, Justin, Jr. (Amber) and Kris; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer, Justine, Desiree, Bailey, Tara and Gabriel; and 6 great-granchildren. Also survived by 3 sisters, Bellarine (Tony), Leslie (Luis), and Michelle. And stepmother, Priscilla Saldua and her true friend, Edna Virrey. She was honest and a very generous person. She loved music, was a collector of many things, loved playing games on her computer and gardening. Most of all, she cherished her dog and companion, Rocky. She will be missed by many family and friends. The family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to Hospice of San Joaquin for their immediate response and outstanding comfort care for our loved one. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Hospice of San Joaquin or the .
Published in The Record on Oct. 31, 2019