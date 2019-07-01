|
|
Elizabeth Rose
Marino (Betty)
Aug. 11, 1922 - June 24, 2019
Elizabeth Rose Marino (Betty) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 24, 2019 at the age of 96.
Betty was born in Fremont, CA on August 11, 1922 and resided in Stockton for the last 80 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louie, and her brother, Richard Blacow.
She is survived and loved by her only son, Richard; her daughter-in-law, Linda; her granddaughters, Lindsey
(husband Matthew Vaccarezza) and Amanda; her great-grandsons, Logan and Cooper Vaccarezza; and sister-in-law, Jane Blacow.
Betty devoted over 40 years to The Stockton Record, and later 5,915 hours volunteering in the St. Joseph's Auxiliary Gift Shop for 14 years .
Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on July 7, 2019 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate and prefer
donations to Hospice of
San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on July 1, 2019