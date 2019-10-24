Home

DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075

Elizabeth S. Iler

Elizabeth S. Iler Obituary
Elizabeth S. Iler May 4, 1921 - Oct. 15, 2019 Elizabeth S. Iler, age 98, passed away in Stockton, CA on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. "Betty" was born on May 4, 1921 in Barberton, Ohio and has resided in Stockton since shortly after the end of World War II. She married her husband, Ronald J. Iler, shortly before he was deployed out to the European theatre in the U.S. Army. She vitally supported the war effort working in factory during the war. After moving to Stockton, she remained married to her husband for 64 years until he passed away. Her life in Stockton was filled with raising her two children and assisting others when the need occurred. She was an accomplished seamstress, a wonderful cook, an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed fishing. She would almost always catch more fish than her husband. Betty is survived by her daughter, Mary Badway of Stockton, CA and her son and daughter-in-law, David and Brenda Iler of Rohnert Park, CA and their children. She is also survived by Saroya Leonardini and Alexandra Nims whom she loved and considered family. Donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin at 3888 Pacific Avenue in Stockton, CA. A private committal will take place at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Oct. 24, 2019
