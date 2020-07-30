1/2
Ellen Louise Howard
1925 - 2020
Ellen Louise Howard 1925 - 2020 Ellen was born in Deerpark, WA to Albert and Rose Hastings. Graduated from St. Mary's Girls Academy class of 1943. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Christion, second husband Travis Howard and eldest son David Christion. Survived by daughter, Dawn (Craig) of Alto, TX, son, Douglas (Pat) Christion of Redding, CA and son Randy (Becki) Howard of Sioux Falls, SD and daughter-in-law, Linda Christion of Stockton, CA. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. As per Ellen's wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Published in The Record on Jul. 30, 2020.
