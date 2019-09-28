|
|
Elsie A. Kagehiro Jan. 2, 1918 - Sept. 24, 2019 Elsie Ayako Kagehiro, 101, passed away on September 24, 2019. Elsie was born in Walnut Grove, California on January 2, 1918, the youngest of three sisters born to Niichi and Miwa Tatsuda. She attended Courtland High School and Sacramento City College. When WWII broke out, she and her family were relocated to an internment camp in Amache, Colorado. Because of her Japanese language fluency, Elsie worked as secretary to the camp's governing Council. In 1947, she married Mitsuo (Mits) Kagehiro, whom she met in camp. Mits and Elsie moved to Tracy where they built a successful farming business and became respected members of the Tracy community. Elsie was an outgoing, refined, welcoming, artistic, loving and talented lady. She studied Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, and her creations were exhibited in the Hall of Flowers in San Francisco. She studied custom clothing at Delta College and made all of her daughter's clothes throughout school. Elsie was a long-time member of the Tracy Woman's Club; Tracy Soroptimists; and a volunteer for the Tracy Hospital Auxiliary. Elsie was a founder and active participant in the Tracy Sister City Association, which arranged student exchanges with Memuro, Japan and was president of the Woman's Association of the Stockton Buddhist Church. Elsie and Mits were founding members of the Tracy Nisei Club. They traveled extensively. Elsie was preceded in death by her son Gary, who died of leukemia when he was 4 years old and her husband Mits. She is survived by her son, Russell Kagehiro of Stockton, CA; Kelly Kagehiro of Tracy, CA; their children Mia, Tai and William and her daughter, Kim Kristoff of Ross, CA her husband Bob and their children Mits and his wife Laura; Nate and Omi. Elsie loved her grandchildren and they all loved her. A memorial service will be held at the Stockton Buddhist Temple on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11 am. Fry Memorial Chapel is in care of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Record from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2019