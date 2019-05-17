Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075

Elvera C. Correa De Leon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elvera C. Correa De Leon Obituary
Elvera C. Correa

De Leon

Dec. 26,1929 - May 6, 2019



Elvera, "Vera", was born in Tennant, CA. in Siskyou County in the shadow of Mt. Shasta, a once booming logging, railroad town. The family arrived in

Stockton when Vera was a young girl. She attended local schools, Roosevelt Elem.,

Luther Burbank, Edison High where she fast pitched, and Stockton High where she

graduated as a Proud Tarzan and 40's Girl. Vera always worked hard, she met and

married Joe M. De Leon of 50 years. She raised her daughter Nadine until graduation, then went back to school and work. Eventually retiring from her

position as a Clerk Typist II and Interpreter from San Joaquin County Probation Department.

Vera passed away gently in her sleep at her home of 60 years, as she wanted. She is survived by her only daughter Nadine E. (De Leon) Page, son-in-law

Bobby L. Page Sr., sister Alice Correa Castellon, brother Jesse Manuel Correa, brother-in-law Alex De Leon and wife Angie, numerous nieces and nephews, granddaughter Ernay and

husband William Nino, grandson Bobby L. Page Jr. and

wife Heather, five great granddaughters Miranda, Kayla, Ariya Skye, Sophia, Natalie, one great grandson Noah, and her great great grandson Carter.

Vera is preceded in death by her loving husband Joe M.

De Leon, parents Leonila T.

Correa and Leandro T. Correa, brother Paul Correa Sr., brother Salvador Correa, sister Frances De Leon, sister Virginia Fuller, and brother Tony Correa.

DeYoung Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the De Leon-Page family. A Graveside

service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00am at

San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now