Elvera C. Correa
De Leon
Dec. 26,1929 - May 6, 2019
Elvera, "Vera", was born in Tennant, CA. in Siskyou County in the shadow of Mt. Shasta, a once booming logging, railroad town. The family arrived in
Stockton when Vera was a young girl. She attended local schools, Roosevelt Elem.,
Luther Burbank, Edison High where she fast pitched, and Stockton High where she
graduated as a Proud Tarzan and 40's Girl. Vera always worked hard, she met and
married Joe M. De Leon of 50 years. She raised her daughter Nadine until graduation, then went back to school and work. Eventually retiring from her
position as a Clerk Typist II and Interpreter from San Joaquin County Probation Department.
Vera passed away gently in her sleep at her home of 60 years, as she wanted. She is survived by her only daughter Nadine E. (De Leon) Page, son-in-law
Bobby L. Page Sr., sister Alice Correa Castellon, brother Jesse Manuel Correa, brother-in-law Alex De Leon and wife Angie, numerous nieces and nephews, granddaughter Ernay and
husband William Nino, grandson Bobby L. Page Jr. and
wife Heather, five great granddaughters Miranda, Kayla, Ariya Skye, Sophia, Natalie, one great grandson Noah, and her great great grandson Carter.
Vera is preceded in death by her loving husband Joe M.
De Leon, parents Leonila T.
Correa and Leandro T. Correa, brother Paul Correa Sr., brother Salvador Correa, sister Frances De Leon, sister Virginia Fuller, and brother Tony Correa.
DeYoung Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the De Leon-Page family. A Graveside
service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00am at
San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on May 17, 2019