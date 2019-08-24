|
Emerald Dean Coleman Sept. 14, 1932 - Aug. 16, 2019 Emerald Dean Coleman, better known as Dean to his friends and family, was born on September 14th, 1932 to Emerald Walter and Myrtle Iva Dean Coleman in Weatherford, OK. Dean passed away on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at Meadowood in Stockton, CA, after losing his year and a half long battle with cancer. Dean is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carmen Coleman, eldest daughter, Sherri Korte, 3 surviving siblings: Benny Joe, Tahwahnah Faye, and Jerry Less as well as 4 grandchildren (in order of birth) Jamie Becket, Dayna Steinhoff, James Daniel, and Ryan Baxter, as well as 13 great grandchildren. Dean was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Cynthia Linde, brother Walter Mack, and parents Emerald Coleman & Myrtle Smith. Dean was a loving husband and father who enjoyed taking his family on long backpacking trips, traveling, fishing, flying, and his garden. Dean worked for Cal Trans for 33 years and spent many years volunteering as a reserve warden for California Fish & Game. As a devout Christian, Dean spent 20 years ministering to the youth at Juvenile Hall with Youth for Christ. Dean will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who used his faith to influence others to do good while never missing an opportunity to play a practical joke. A memorial service will be held for friends and family at Quail Lakes Baptist Church (1904 Quail Lakes Drive, Stockton CA) on Wednesday, August 28th, at 1pm.
Published in The Record on Aug. 24, 2019