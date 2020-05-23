|
|
Emil Schmidt June 16, 1923 - May 18, 2020 Emil Schmidt, a member of the "greatest generation" passed peacefully from this life to be with his heavenly father on May 18, 2020 at the age of ninety-six in Roseville, CA. Emil was the youngest of nine children born to Friederich and Mathilde Schmidt in Romania. He is a veteran of WWII, during which time he was severely wounded and mistakenly left on the battlefield for dead. Following the war, Emil met his wife of sixty-nine years, Christine, and they were married on May 5, 1951 in Germany. In November 1951, Emil fulfilled his dream of coming to America, when he and Christine were allowed to immigrate to the U.S. Emil often stated that he came to the United States with a dollar in his pocket and spoke only 3-4 words of English. Emil and Christine settled in Stockton, CA and soon started a family. Emil found employment with SUSD, as a head custodian, working at Lottie Grunsky Elementary for almost 20 years. He later began a second career as a barber, retiring at the age of eighty-five. Emil was always a friendly and social person and loved talking about his children. Emil was a member of the Christian Life Center in Stockton for the majority of his life, ministering to others and serving in leadership positions. Emil is survived by his four children; Ernie Schmidt, Karl Schmidt, John Schmidt (Charity) and Linda Reuter (Kris), seven grandchildren; Daniel Schmidt (Dionne), Ben Schmidt, Kiersten Schmidt, Rachel Gonzalez (David), Rebecca McGill (Connor), Kaitlyn Reuter, Alexander Reuter and three great grandchildren; Charlotte, Maya, and Zara Schmidt. Viewing/visitation will be held on May 27, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way Lodi, CA Due to COVID-19 restrictions direct interment will be private.
Published in The Record on May 23, 2020