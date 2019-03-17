|
|
Emily M. Helton
February 10, 1921 - March 6, 2019
Emily M. Helton, 98, passed away March 6, 2019 in Stockton. She was born February 10, 1921, and was a resident of Stockton since 1945.
Emily retired from Lincoln
Unified School District, working in the cafeteria for many years.
She enjoyed bowling, gardening, dancing and spending time with her family.
Emily was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Lloyd.
She is survived by her children, daughter Barbara Shoemake (Paul), son Steve Helton (DaMaris), daughter Elaine Helton (Brad), 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Visitation will be held on
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from
4 pm to 8pm with a Rosary at
6 pm at Vineyard Chapel at
Cherokee Memorial Park,
Hwy 99 and Harney Lane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton CA, with interment at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi. Please sign the
online guestbook at www.cherokeememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2019