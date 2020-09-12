Emma Louise (Lou) Conrad 1923 - 2020 Emma Louise (Lou) Conrad, age 96, passed away on July 26th, 2020 in Eugene Oregon. She was born in Clyde Park, Montana in 1923. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Conrad; parents, Robert and Alta Terry; brother, Archie Terry and sister, Joy Bice. She was buried at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Escalon with her husband, Harry. She is survived by her three children, Ginny Johnson (AJ Johnson) of Eugene OR, Teri Conrad of Santa Barbara CA and Michael Conrad (Luzanne Conrad) of Stockton CA; her brother, Robert Terry (Bonnie Terry) of Lodi CA; six grandchildren and eleven great grand-children in Oregon and California. Lou and Harry were married in 1944 at which time she became a Naval wife. For the first 20 years of their life together they lived and traveled to many places (CA, OR, Japan, Hawaii, Guam). In 1964, when Harry retired, they moved to the San Joaquin Valley living in Lodi, Stockton, and Escalon. Their final years together were spent in Poker Bar, California on the Trinity River. They were happily married for 52 years. In 1996, Lou moved back to Stockton to be near family. And, in 2013 she moved to Eugene, OR. Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a special lady who loved spending time with family and friends. She was a kind and gentle soul with a loving and generous heart and was always giving to others. She was a wonderful seamstress that enjoyed making Halloween costumes and Teepees for her grandchildren. She enjoyed entertaining and family gatherings were her specialty. She was an extraordinary cook and created the best pot roast, fried chicken, deviled eggs, potato salad, pies, and jams. She spent hours trying to teach her daughters how to replicate them, without success. Fortunately, some of her granddaughters were better students. An avid reader, she always had a book and crossword puzzle beside her. Another pastime was caring for her roses. But her soft spot was Chocolate and she always had plenty on hand to share. She was a member of several clubs, including the Philomathean Club in Stockton and Young Ladies Grand Institute in Escalon. A private celebration of life for family and close friends will be held after the Covid restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
and Signature Hospice in Eugene OR.