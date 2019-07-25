Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rooftop at Bella Vista Restaurant
110 N El Dorado
Stockton, CA
View Map
Send Flowers

Enoch Rogers III


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enoch Rogers III Obituary
Enoch Rogers III Feb 5, 1968-July 16, 2019 Enoch Rogers III (Dinky) was born in French Camp, CA to Rosetta and the late Enoch Rogers Jr. He graduated from Edison High School in 1986. For many years he worked as a Coach for the City of Stockton, and he performed warehouse work at DalTile in Rancho Cordova. He loved football and basketball, and could be found playing basketball weekly at St Mary's Church. Enoch enjoyed spending time with his friends, family, his special friend Rita Ruiz, and watching his Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his mother, many siblings and a loving extended family. A memorial will be held in celebration of Enoch's life on July 29, from 9:00-11:00 am on the Rooftop at Bella Vista Restaurant 110 N El Dorado, Stockton.
logo

Published in The Record on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.