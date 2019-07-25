|
|
Enoch Rogers III Feb 5, 1968-July 16, 2019 Enoch Rogers III (Dinky) was born in French Camp, CA to Rosetta and the late Enoch Rogers Jr. He graduated from Edison High School in 1986. For many years he worked as a Coach for the City of Stockton, and he performed warehouse work at DalTile in Rancho Cordova. He loved football and basketball, and could be found playing basketball weekly at St Mary's Church. Enoch enjoyed spending time with his friends, family, his special friend Rita Ruiz, and watching his Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his mother, many siblings and a loving extended family. A memorial will be held in celebration of Enoch's life on July 29, from 9:00-11:00 am on the Rooftop at Bella Vista Restaurant 110 N El Dorado, Stockton.
Published in The Record on July 25, 2019