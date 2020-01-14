|
Enos Edmerson, Sr. December 30, 1955 - January 2, 2020 Enos Edmerson, Sr. was born December 30, 1955 in Stockton, CA to the proud parents Coolidge Edmerson, Sr. and Essie Lee Givens-Edmerson. He was the third of seven children, Jessie, Coolidge Jr., Enos, Phillip, Matthew, John and Deborah. He was endearingly called "Big E" by his close family and friends. He will be best remembered for dearly loving his son, EJ and the sport of football. Enos graduated from Edision High School class of 74', and continued his education at Delta College transferring and graduating with his BA Degree from UOP. His passion during his school years was playing football as a "hard-hitting" defensive back. Enos was honored to play under renown coaches: Coach Charles Washington (Edison), Coach Chester Caddas (UOP) and Coach Pete Carrol. He was one of the first athletes to be selected and play in the Lions All-star Game in 1974. Enos was also selected to the All City Football team and won the SJAA Championship 1972. He worked for more than fifteen years from San Joaquin Juvenile Hall as a Group Counselor I. During his life he loved his family and enjoyed cooking/cook outs, church, sports, dancing and gospel music. Enos departed this life on January 2, 2020. He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coolidge Edmerson, Sr. and Essie Lee Givens-Edmerson; and his siblings, Jessie Cole, Coolidge Edmerson, Matthew Edmerson and Deborah Edmerson. Enos Edmerson, Sr. leaves to cherish his loving memory, his beloved son, Enos Edmerson, Jr. "EJ"; his siblings, Phillip Edmerson and John Edmerson; his Aunt, Julia Mae Saffold; his dear cousins, Kathy Langford, Louis Langford, Linda Edmerson, Karen Blunt, Jeanette Saffold, Sharon Saffold, Lisa Saffold, Timothy S. Saffold, Dr. Terrance L. Saffold and a host relatives, teammates, church family and friends. Viewing will be held at Stockton Funeral Home and Cremations, January 17, 2020 5:00PM. Funeral Service will be held at the Greater Christ Temple Church of Stockton January 18, 2020, 11:00AM.
Published in The Record on Jan. 14, 2020