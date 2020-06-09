Enrique H. Ruelas
Enrique H. Ruelas Feb. 7, 1959 - May 23, 2020 We lost Harry who was struck down by cardiac arrest in his home in Stockton. Harry was the loving son of Hank and Vera Ruelas. He is the brother of Sonia Thomas. Surviving him too are cousins, nephews, nieces of the Muela, Hinojoza, Sanchez, Lemus, Kochan, Thompson, and Lake families. He was a graduate of Washington High School and CSU Eastbay where he earned a BA and a teacher credential and went on to teach in the Stockton Unified School District. He tried to instill in students the love of learning for the sake of learning. He used to say, if you can read this, thank a teacher. He was an avid skier, and tennis player. His beloved dog, Sky, who was his constant partner will miss him.


Published in The Record on Jun. 9, 2020.
