Epirosa Kaisa Lea'ea December 19, 1959 - January 14, 2020 Epirosa Kaisa Lea'ea was born to Kaisa and Ululau Fiatoa on December 19, 1959 in Fagatogo, Pago Pago, American Samoa. She was the second born of their three children and has an older brother, Peniamina and younger sister, Lotu. Epi grew up in Fagotogo and attended Samoana High School. She later graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco, CA after her family relocated there when she was seventeen years old. As an adult she attended City College of San Francisco. She met and married the love of her life, Fotunaomanaia Lea'ea. They had four children together, Alema, Talisa, Sean and Tessa. The family lived throughout the Bay Area for many years, where she worked for a S.F private practice before finally settling in Stockton, CA. Once there, she began her two decade career as a Support Clerk in the lab at St. Joseph's Medical Center. Epirosa leaves to cherish her memories her husband of thirtyfour years, Fotunaomanaia; children, Alema Fiatoa, Talisa Seumaala (Justin), Sean Lea'ea (Myisha) and Tessa Lea'ea; her seven grandchildren, Setefano, Sani, Epirosa, Lotomau, Fotunaomanaia "Naia", Viliamu and Asia Lea'ea, all of Stockton, CA. Her brother, Peniamina Fiatoa (Linda) of Columbus, OH. and sister, Lotu Fiatoa of Stockton, CA. Her nieces and nephews, Curtis, Kaisa and Rachel Fiatoa of Columbus, OH., Nemer Sueeiti (Aine) of Rocklin, CA and Runyah Sueeiti (Adeeb) of Orlando, FL.
Published in The Record on Jan. 29, 2020