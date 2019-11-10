|
|
Erminio Mangili Mar. 30, 1921 - Nov. 4, 2019 On Saturday, November 4, 2019 Erminio "Joe" Mangili passed away at the age of 98.Erminio was born in Santa Cruz, California and moved to Linden where he met his wife of 76 years, Gladys. They had 3 children; sadly Peggy Jo preceded Erminio in passing. Erminio is survived by his children, Larry and Jo Ann; and his granddaughter, Elora. Erminio was a successful, hard working business owner who always put his family's needs before his own. He was an avid Dodgers and 49ers supporter. They lost a very vocal and opinionated member of their fan base. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:00PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Road in Lodi.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Erminio's name to the San Joaquin Hospice House.
Published in The Record on Nov. 10, 2019