Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613

Erminio Mangili

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erminio Mangili Obituary
Erminio Mangili Mar. 30, 1921 - Nov. 4, 2019 On Saturday, November 4, 2019 Erminio "Joe" Mangili passed away at the age of 98.Erminio was born in Santa Cruz, California and moved to Linden where he met his wife of 76 years, Gladys. They had 3 children; sadly Peggy Jo preceded Erminio in passing. Erminio is survived by his children, Larry and Jo Ann; and his granddaughter, Elora. Erminio was a successful, hard working business owner who always put his family's needs before his own. He was an avid Dodgers and 49ers supporter. They lost a very vocal and opinionated member of their fan base. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:00PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Road in Lodi.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Erminio's name to the San Joaquin Hospice House.
logo

logo

Published in The Record on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erminio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -