Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse of the Valley
4368 N. Sutter St.
Stockton, CA
Dr. Ernest Bass

Dr. Ernest Bass Obituary
Dr. Ernest Bass,

Ph. D of Theology

June 13, 1960 - March 11, 2019

An exceptional pillar of the

community. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through the many generations he has impacted. A Soul Vike, Edison High class of 1978. South Stockton Viking's

coach for over 25 years.

A pastor, barber and dynamic

father and leader.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the Lighthouse of the Valley, 4368 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA 95207.
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2019
