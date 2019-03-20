|
|
Dr. Ernest Bass,
Ph. D of Theology
June 13, 1960 - March 11, 2019
An exceptional pillar of the
community. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through the many generations he has impacted. A Soul Vike, Edison High class of 1978. South Stockton Viking's
coach for over 25 years.
A pastor, barber and dynamic
father and leader.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the Lighthouse of the Valley, 4368 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA 95207.
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2019