Ernest C. Phillips
Jan. 16, 1931 - March 18, 2019
Ernie, age 88 years young, died at home in Stockton, CA on March 18th after a long, brave
battle with P.D. He was the
dearly beloved husband of
K. Yvonne for 62 years, and
loving father of Joe (Shelley) and Tony (Alissa) of Stockton and Julia (Yaziji) of Switzerland.
A devoted Nonno of Matthew, Sophia, Isabella, Jacob and Great-grandson Miles. Fondly
remembered by cherished
nephews, nieces, Godchildren and cousins. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict for four years and worked 39 years at PG&E as an Associate Distribution Engineer. Faithful member of Presentation Church of the BVM, Knights of Columbus #10478, P.G.& E
Retirees, PD Support Group and Presentation Seniors.
He loved being with his family, traveling, enjoyed camping,
attending meetings and socializing. His was a short life for those who knew and loved him.
Memorial services will be held later in June. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church of Presentation of the BVM, Parkinson Support Groups, and Optimal Hospice.
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2019