Ernest (Ernie) Normand Millette January 17, 1943 - September 13, 2020 Ernest (Ernie) Normand Millette passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Santa Clara. He was a resident of Stockton for many years until relocating to San Jose in 2013 due to failing health. Ernie was born in Acushnet, MA on January 17, 1943. He is survived by his children, Anna Petersen (Jon) of San Jose, and Erik Millette of Lodi; grandson, Sam Petersen of San Jose; brother, Roger Millette (Jolene) of Santa Clara; former wife, Linda Millette of San Jose; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Anna Millette; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He served as a medic with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict and was in the Marine Reserves for 2 years. He received a National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal-with two bronze stars and the Republic of Vietnam Citation. Ernie received his Bachelor of Science Degree in occupational therapy from San Jose State University in 1972. He worked for the State of California as an occupational therapist at the Stockton State Hospital until its closure. Ernie worked for many home health care agencies, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and convalescent hospitals in the Stockton, Lodi and Modesto areas. He was also an instructor for the occupational therapy assistant program at the former Andon College in Modesto. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral of the Annunciation Church in Stockton where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Private interment will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.



