Ernest Reece Hamlet

Ernest Reece Hamlet Obituary
Ernest Reece Hamlet

Dec. 22, 1964 - June 3, 2019

Ernest (Ernie) Reece Hamlet, 54, of Lodi, passed away from this world to his heavenly home on June 3, 2019. He was born

in La Mesa, California on

December 22nd to Marvin and Marge Hamlet. He graduated in 1983 from Lincoln HS in

Stockton, soon after Ernie took on the plumbing trade where

he worked at up to his passing.

Ernie was a car enthusiast and loved racing at Sears Point and Laguna Seca. He was also a big hockey fan cheering on the San Jose Sharks.

Ernie is survived by the love

of his life of 32 years,

Sally Hamlet, and their 2

children Drew Hamlet (Kim) and Alyson Zastrow (Beau). He also leaves behind his 2 beautiful grandsons Nolan and Marleau. He is also survived by his

sisters Martha Eilers (Reagan) and Jennifer Wise along with his nieces and nephews. Preceding him in passing are his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Ernie and his love for his pets to PALS, located at 1040 W. Kettleman Lane, #379, Lodi, CA 95240.

A private celebration of life with family and friends will be taking place later this summer.
Published in The Record on June 13, 2019
