Ernest Reece Hamlet
Dec. 22, 1964 - June 3, 2019
Ernest (Ernie) Reece Hamlet, 54, of Lodi, passed away from this world to his heavenly home on June 3, 2019. He was born
in La Mesa, California on
December 22nd to Marvin and Marge Hamlet. He graduated in 1983 from Lincoln HS in
Stockton, soon after Ernie took on the plumbing trade where
he worked at up to his passing.
Ernie was a car enthusiast and loved racing at Sears Point and Laguna Seca. He was also a big hockey fan cheering on the San Jose Sharks.
Ernie is survived by the love
of his life of 32 years,
Sally Hamlet, and their 2
children Drew Hamlet (Kim) and Alyson Zastrow (Beau). He also leaves behind his 2 beautiful grandsons Nolan and Marleau. He is also survived by his
sisters Martha Eilers (Reagan) and Jennifer Wise along with his nieces and nephews. Preceding him in passing are his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Ernie and his love for his pets to PALS, located at 1040 W. Kettleman Lane, #379, Lodi, CA 95240.
A private celebration of life with family and friends will be taking place later this summer.
Published in The Record on June 13, 2019