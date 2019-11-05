|
|
Ernest Ruperto Inis April 22, 1928 Oct. 21, 2019 Ernest R. Inis Sr. passed away peacefully in his home with family at his side on October 21, 2019 in Stockton, CA. He was born on April 22, 1928 in Burgos, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. He attended Silliman Private University in Dumagete, Negros Oriental, Philippines and attended San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, CA. Ernesto served in U.S. Army. He later worked at Sharpe Army Depot for over 25 years and retired from Sacramento Army Depot. He was a very hardworking man who put his all into everything he did. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who was passionate about keeping a strong unity within his family. His family and friends will miss him greatly and will always remember his sacrifices and everything he did for them out of his unconditional love. May God bless his family and may Ernesto rest in heaven, in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ. He is survived by his loving wife, Hilaria "Eling" M. Inis; children, Ernest R. Inis, Jr. and Eugene G. Inis; grandchildren, Caleb M. Inis, Joshua R. Inis, Ernest R. Inis, III, Dahlia J. Inis; great-grandchildren, Kaylee A. Inis, Sarai C. Inis, Achsanah B. Inis; siblings, Pacita I. Agbayani, Ligaya I. Ibrao, Frank E. Obien, Ermie L. Obien and Avelino "Yabo" Obien. He is preceded in death by Amante Ines, Cresentio Ines, Erlina I. Ramos, Fonger Ines, Loreto Ines, Antonina Ines, Remedios I. Barron and Leon W. Obien. A viewing will be held on November 6, 2019 from 5PM - 8PM at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, CA. A funeral service is scheduled on November 7, 2019 at 10AM at Cherokee Memorial Park & Cemetery in the Evergreen Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA 95240 with burial to follow at same location.
Published in The Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019