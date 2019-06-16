Home

POWERED BY

Ernie L. Tramble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernie L. Tramble Obituary
Ernie L. Tramble

Feb. 2, 1958 - June 3, 2019

Ernie L. Tramble passed away on June 3, 2019 following a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Lancaster, CA on Feb. 2, 1958. His enjoyed his new grandson, fishing and watching his Miami Dolphins and SF Giants. Ernie is survived by wife Diana, son Jermond

(Veronica) grandson Stefon and daughter Vanessa. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be at 10:30 to 11am with services to follow at 11am to 12:30pm on June 18th, Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home. Burial will follow.
Published in The Record on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.