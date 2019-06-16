|
Ernie L. Tramble
Feb. 2, 1958 - June 3, 2019
Ernie L. Tramble passed away on June 3, 2019 following a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Lancaster, CA on Feb. 2, 1958. His enjoyed his new grandson, fishing and watching his Miami Dolphins and SF Giants. Ernie is survived by wife Diana, son Jermond
(Veronica) grandson Stefon and daughter Vanessa. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be at 10:30 to 11am with services to follow at 11am to 12:30pm on June 18th, Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home. Burial will follow.
Published in The Record on June 16, 2019