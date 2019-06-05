Home

Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500

Estella Martina Gallegos

Estella Martina Gallegos Obituary
Estella Martina Gallegos

July 2, 1928 - June 2, 2019

Estella was born July 2, 1928 in Miami, AZ and a Stockton

resident since 1948.

Surrounded by her loving family, she passed away on June 2, 2019 in Stockton, CA. Estella was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Gallegos; three sons Dennis Elias, John Elias and Victor Elias; and her youngest daughter Jo Anne (Gallegos) Marsellis. She was a retired member of Local 601 Teamsters Cannery Workers. Estella worked at Del Monte Plant #33 for 40 plus years. She and her husband Joseph were also active sponsors of the Stockton Broncos Baseball Team in the Cal-Mexican

Baseball. Estella is survived by her daughter Ernestine Torres

of Stockton and son Rudy Elias of Stockton; her loving grandchildren Floyd, Charles, and

Vanessa Marsellis; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 Noon and a Funeral Service will follow at Noon at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204.

Immediately following the

service, the Committal be at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record from June 5 to June 6, 2019
