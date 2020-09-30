Estelle Katherine Krenecki July 21, 1929 - September 20, 2020 Estelle Katherine Krenecki, passed peacefully on September 20, 2020. Born July 21, 1929, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Albert and Katherine Cwieka she spent her childhood in Springfield, MA and went to college in Hartford Conn., where she earned her registered nursing degree. Estelle worked as an RN for over 40 years. She married George John Krenecki on November 22, 1952. On their honeymoon they moved to Concord, CA and eventually to Sherman Island where she resided for 50 years. Estelle is predeceded in death by her husband George, and her daughter Marie (Scott)Weldy. She will be missed especially by her children John (Marie) Krenecki, Mike (Suzanne) Krenecki, Pat (Willie Sr.) Ciaramitaro, Kathy Freitas, Karen (David) Rajkovich. She has fifteen grandchildren and eleven great grand-children. Estelle loved her family and was the happiest when they were all together. She loved the holidays and made each on memorable for all of us. Estelle was an avid sports fan especially the Giants and 49ers. She was the best wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma we could of asked for. We will all miss her deeply. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral of the Annunciation Church Plaza, 400 W. Rose Street, Stockton, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Cathedral of the Annunciation, 425 W. Magnolia Street, Stockton, CA 95203.



