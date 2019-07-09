|
Dr. Estelle Pau-On Lau 1924 - 2019 Dr. Estelle Pau-On Lau died peacefully at home at the age of 95 surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2019. Dr. Lau was a devoted Professor of Education at the University of the Pacific from 1977-2000 specializing in multi-cultural education and women's studies. Her son Stuart Gaffney graduated from Lincoln High School. A graduate of UC Berkeley, Univ. of Chicago, and Marquette Univ., Dr. Lau was awarded the prestigious Order of Pacific for her outstanding contributions to UOP. She is survived by her son Bradford Gaffney of San Rafael, CA; daughter Ann Gaffney Shores, son-in-law Tom Shores and granddaughter Meredith Shores of Corte Madera, CA; son Stuart Gaffney and son-in-law John Lewis of San Francisco, CA; and many loving family and friends. A remembrance and celebration of her life will be held this Saturday, July 13, at 1:30pm at the International House, 2299 Piedmont Ave. at UC Berkeley. We love you Mom!
Published in The Record on July 9, 2019