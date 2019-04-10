Home

Esther "Efstathia" Laios

Esther "Efstathia" Laios Obituary
Esther "Efstathia" Laios

Nov. 28, 1946 - Apr. 6, 2019

Esther "Efstathia" Laios, 72, passed away on April 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), the progressive neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. From the date of her diagnosis, she handled her illness with courage and dignity, always maintaining a happy demeanor and positive outlook on life. Esther was born to the late George and Martina Chekas on November 28, 1946 in

Oakland, California. She grew up in Hayward, California and

graduated from Samuel Merritt School of Nursing in 1967 as a

registered nurse. She worked as an operating room nurse for over 41 years, spending the last 30 years of her career working at Tracy Community Memorial Hospital, now Sutter Tracy

Community Hospital in Tracy, California.

Esther is survived by her husband, Anastasios "Tom" Laios, her son, Efthimios Laios, her daughter, Georgia Laios, and her

grandson, Anastasios "Taso" Laios. She leaves behind a sister Kris Pine (husband Dan), many nieces, nephews, and in-laws in both the United States and Greece. Esther was a long-time

resident of Tracy, California and an active member of St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church in Stockton, California, where she participated in the Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope. In her later years, she loved to read, watch sports with her husband, and enjoy the occasional cowboy movie.

A Trisagion Prayer Service is scheduled at 4 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hotchkiss Mortuary in Tracy. The funeral service will follow at 11 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church in Stockton. She will be laid to rest privately at the Tracy Public Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (https://www.mda.org), 3835 N Freeway Blvd, Suite 120, Sacramento, CA 95834; the ALS Association (http://www.alsa.org), 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington DC, 20005; or the .
Published in The Record on Apr. 10, 2019
