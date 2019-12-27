|
Eufracia Marbibi Sudario May 16, 1931 - Dec. 22, 2019 Eufracia Marbibi Sudario was born May 16, 1931 and entered into eternal rest on December 22, 2019 in Bolivia, NC at the age of 88. A native of Burauen, Leyte Philippines, she earned a teaching degree from Rizal College in 1953. In 1957, Eufracia married Francisco Sudario who was serving in the U.S. Navy. She then moved to the United States in 1970 and settled in Milpitas, California where she raised her family and worked at National Semiconductor until she retired in 1992. In 1996, she moved to Stockton which she called home for 23 years. Eufracia enjoyed cooking for her family and making her famous fried chicken for her grandkids. She loved tending to her yards and growing beautiful flowers. Eufracia had a great love for God and was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. Eufracia is survived by her children, Robert Sudario (Angel) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; Angie Sudario-Cook (Gordon) of Carrboro, NC; Deborah Coalson (Alex) of Huntington Beach, CA; Margie Negranza (Marfil) of Manteca, CA and Mary Sudario of Stockton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Jaeda Aldana, Gabe Sudario, Jasmine Bee, Aaron Sudario, Janae Aldana, Jordan Cook, Trent Coalson, Seth Coalson, Jaelyn Negranza, Ava Negranza and two great-grand daughters, Kira Celeste and Maliyah Jade. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Record on Dec. 27, 2019