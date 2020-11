Or Copy this URL to Share

Eugene "Jimmy" Costello

Stockton - (1/9/1931 - 11/17/20) Jimmy, 89, passed away November 17, 2020 at his residence in Stockton, California where he was a lifelong resident. He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Katy Costello and all of his siblings; Theresa Giovanetti, Augusta Castro, Enes Madrid, Frank Costello, Mary Copher, Rose Vossmer, and Louise Rubino. Burial services will be held privately at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.



