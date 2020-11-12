1/
Eugene "Gene" Giottonini
Eugene "Gene" Giottonini passed away at the UCSF Hospital on November 4th 2020 after a short battle with cancer at the age of 67. Though Gene was born in Colorado, he spent most of his life in Stockton CA.
Gene graduated from A.A. Stagg High School in 1971 and attended Delta college for a time. He was a master mechanic. For many years, he and a partner owned Country Club Service Station and Bob's Lube & Oil.
Gene was passionate about the outdoors and felt most at home in the mountains. He was an expert marksman, avid fisherman and once surprised his family by bring a six foot long sturgeon home by strapping it to the luggage rack of his corvette. He had a sharp sense of humor and a biting wit. If one could earn a degree in sarcasm, Gene would have been granted a doctorate.
He was survived by his daughters Christine Parker & Jena Gilbert, siblings James, Michael, Richard and Kathleen as well as his four grandchildren Brett, Isaac, Andrew and Payton & many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents Maurice & Beryl and his siblings Maureen & Larry.
A private memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.

Published in The Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 12, 2020
My prayers and thoughts to Christine and Jena on the loss of their father and to Dad, Kathy, Mike, and Richard on the loss of their brother. May your favorite memories of Uncle Gene bring you comfort.
Jennifer Giottonini Cayer
Jennifer cayer
Family
