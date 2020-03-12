|
Eugene "Gene" Herbert Eichele March 6, 1944 - March 1, 2020 Eugene Eichele, born and raised in Lodi, CA to Herbert and Rayanda Heitz Eichele, graduated from Lodi H.S. in 1962, and went on to earn his B.S. in Public Administration at Sacramento State University in 1967. He was drafted into the Army and served as an MP and Chief Administrative Clerk of the Stockade at the Presidio of San Francisco until October 1971. Hired at Libby-Owens-Ford Glass Company (Pilkington), he retired after 30 years to take care of his aging parents. In 2000, he became the Chaplain for the American Legion Ed Stewart Post #803 and has maintained that title until his passing. It was his honor to serve all that needed his comfort and care, which not only included the veterans' services in which he presided, but also the families that needed encouragement. Gene took time to care for not only the veterans, but all around him. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had an 'old soul' and enjoyed reading and studying history in all its forms. Traveling and visiting many historical sites and museums was a favorite pastime. He and his wife have resided in Stockton since 1971 where they raised their family and involved themselves in many . community organizations and activities. Eugene was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother, Neland Eichele. He and his wife, Minerva (Minnie) Liwanag-Eichele celebrated their 50th anniversary on November 1, 2019. Gene is survived by his wife and their two children, Anthony Eichele (Jamie Jackson) and Athena Parks (Mark Parks); his grandchildren, Elizabeth, David, Alyssa, Nathaniel, and Ailada. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Eichele of Lodi. He has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members that also mourn his passing. A Graveside Service will be held in his honor at Cherokee Memorial Park on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at Berea Baptist Church, 4957 Quashnick Rd., Stockton, CA. Visitation will be held at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi on Friday, March 13 from 12:00 - 8:00 PM. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the American Legion Ed Stewart Post #803, 3110 West Lane, 95204.
Published in The Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020