Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial Cemetery Vineyard Chapel
14165 N. Beckman Rd.
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial Cemetery Vineyard Chapel
14165 N. Beckman Rd.
View Map

Eusevio Vincent Gonzalez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eusevio Vincent Gonzalez Obituary
Eusevio Vincent Gonzalez 1948 - 2020 Eusevio Vincent Gonzalez, 71 of Stockton passed January 25, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Vince was born in Salinas, CA. to Eusevio and Fernanda Gonzalez. He married his wife Dorthy Gonzalez in December of 1988. He attended Tracy High School before serving his country in the US Army. Vince worked for Pacific Coast Producers in Lodi as a Mechanic for 25 years before retiring in 2010. Vince was a loyal Raider's fan who also enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Vince is preceded in death by his parents, Eusevio and Fernanda Gonzalez; brother, Charley and sister, Lucy. He is survived by his wife, Dorthy Gonzalez; children, Amanda Gonzalez, Marisa and Alberto Gomez, Christina and Stanley Chaves and David Ramos and Julie Pinto; siblings, John, Reina, Armondo, Raymond, Mike and Frank. Grandchildren Kasaundra, Alexandria, Jacob, Mia, Sabrina, Dylan and Jocelyn and great grandchildren, Carter and Grady. Funeral will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery Vineyard Chapel 14165 N. Beckman Rd. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. Viewing begins at 9:00 am. Celebration of Life will follow. Please feel free to wear casual/colorful attire as Vince would appreciate that.
logo

Published in The Record on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eusevio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -