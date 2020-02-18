|
|
EVA CARMEL VOLPI 1922 - 2020 Eva Carmel Volpi was born to Pete and Adele Andreotti in Stockton, California on August 15, 1922. She met the love of her life during a visit to her Aunt's house and almost instantly fell deeply in a love that would last a lifetime. She married Leonello Volpi on April 25, 1943 and had two daughters whom she adored, Vivian Pasquinucci who resides in Italy and Nancee Volpi. Eva was a devoted wife and mother who was always by her husband's side, a hard-working farmer. If she was not in the ranch, she was entertaining friends and family with grace and brio. Eva was bigger than life itself in all she did. She is someone who could easily shift from hunting with her husband or picking mustard greens in the field, to serving dinner for friends that same night or going for a glamour night out with sequins and furs. She was happiest, however, when serving and entertaining guests in her home cooking up Italian dishes all day to make certain they were completely satisfied with food and drink. She loved music and dancing, loved to sing, and loved all animals often nurturing back to health a wild or abandoned animal that Leo would bring home from the ranch. She and her husband shared that heartfelt love of music often singing together arias and songs from the Great American Songbook in the home and when traveling. She is most remembered by friends and family for her authenticity and generous heart in everything she did. She was remarkably forthright and honest and offered a challenge to you to share her strength with wit and candor and a twinkle in her eye. Anyone who had ever met her remembered her. She was truly unforgettable. She is survived by her two daughters; grandson, Antonio; and nieces, Cathy Novaresi and Cindy Mahoney. Services will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00. Viewing will be between 10-11:00 before the service. A reception will immediately follow at Papapavlo's Bistro and Bar, 501 Lincoln Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any animal , St. Mary's Dining Hall, or Hospice of San Joaquin. Thank you. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020