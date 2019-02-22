|
|
Eva Segura
1922 - 2019
Born in Arizona, on October 10, 1922, Eva Segura, 96, entered into rest on February 17, 2019 in Manteca, California. She is preceded in death by her
parents Vincente Lucero and
Maria Carrillo Rojas, her husband John Segura, her son John L. Segura and her sisters, Flora Soriano and Lucy Herrera.
Mrs. Segura is survived by her children; Robert Segura(Diane), Jim Segura(Jean), Steve Segura (Jeanette) and daughter in law, Angie Segura, siblings; Rudy Rojas, Audrey Moran,
Marshall Rojas, and Alice
Salinas in addition, Eva was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Eva worked for Charter Way Florist for 20 years and was an active volunteer and member at,
St. Linus Catholic Church in Stockton. She enjoyed gardening and absolutely loved to cook and collect recipes as she made sure everyone in her
family was always well fed. She volunteered her time with Local 73 food bank where she helped pack food for those in need.
Eva was a social butterfly; her bubbly personality always lit up the room. Her love for her family was beyond unconditional; she was extremely proud of each and every one of them. Eva will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother,
sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
P.L. Fry and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Segura Family. Visitation will be on
Monday February 25, 2019
1:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary/Vigil at 6:00 p.m. held at P.L. Fry & Son Chapel 290 N. Union Rd. Manteca, Ca. Mass will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 am held at St. Linus Catholic Church 2620 S. B St, Stockton. She will be laid to rest at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton. For condolences to the Segura family an online
tribute is available at www.plfryandson.com
Published in The Record on Feb. 22, 2019