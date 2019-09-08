|
Eve (Eva Mae) Hill Pecchenino 1923-2019 Eve (Eva Mae) Hill Pecchenino, age 95, died peacefully at O'Connor Woods in Stockton, CA, her home of 27 years, on August 23, 2019. Eve was born in Sacramento to parents Stillman Amos Hill and Anne Eshpeter Hill. Eve was predeceased by her beloved husband Paul Leonard Pecchenino, her children Gary Joseph Pecchenino and Susan Clare Pecchenino, her brothers Kenneth Henry Hill (Eleanor), Stillman Edward "Bunker" Hill and Grant James Hill. She is survived by grandchildren Stephanie Myers-Lennon (Shane), Paul Dale Pecchenino (Jenn), Jennifer Eve Gonzalez (Romiro), Goddaughter Mary DeSmet (Greg Burger), seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Eve attended Summerville Elementary and Summerville High School in Tuolumne, CA, graduating in 1941. She began college at San Jose State University in the Fall of 1941. During World War II years, Eve interrupted college studies, moved to Oakland, and worked as a secretary for Kaiser Shipyards. Eve and Paul were married on June 17, 1945 in Alameda while Paul was in the US Navy. Eve earned a BA in Art Education, MA in Education, teaching credentials in Primary Education and Special Education. She was with the Santa Cruz County Office of Education as a teacher and held various administrative positions. She earned Certificate in Administration through the Administrative Intern Program San Jose State University and later became Assistant Superintendent of Education Programs, Santa Cruz County Office of Education retiring in 1982. In 1982 Eve and Paul moved to Tuolumne, the hometown she dearly loved. They became active members of the Tuolumne City Historical Museum and St Joseph Church. Eve's special interests were watercolor painting and travel, especially to Italy. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Catherine Chapel at O'Connor Woods, followed by a reception at 12:30 in West Hall. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Sonora, CA. In charge of services is Collins Family Funeral Home, Lodi, CA. Memorials, rather than flowers, gratefully received for O'Connor Woods Resident Assistance Fund or charity of personal choice.
Published in The Record on Sept. 8, 2019